Takaichi vows to drive Japan's economic growth

"We will bring back a strong economy," Takaichi said, expressing eagerness to "push all the growth switches" to enhance Japan's technological presence worldwide. She promised to "take all possible measures," including tax reforms, to promote investment, research, and development activities to achieve this goal.

Sanae Takaichi also outlined plans for crisis management investments in areas such as food and energy security and cybersecurity.

"There are untapped glittering technologies in Japan," she said, stressing the importance of boosting the country's international competitiveness.

"We will definitely make the Japanese archipelago strong and prosperous," she said. "We will push Japan to the heights of the world again."

Earlier, Takaichi already pledged to make Japan "strong and prosperous" through reforms to address various domestic and global challenges.