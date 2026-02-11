Takaichi set for re-election as Japanese PM after LDP landslide

The plan was unveiled during talks with counterparts from the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to be re-elected on the opening day of the 150-day session, following the LDP’s sweeping victory in Sunday’s House of Representatives election – the decisive lower chamber of the Diet.

Takaichi, along with her foreign, finance, and economy ministers, is scheduled to deliver policy speeches on February 20, setting the government’s agenda for the months ahead.

Deliberations on the fiscal 2026 budget, which begins in April, have yet to start due to the election campaign. As a result, passage by the March 31 deadline appears unlikely. To bridge the gap, the government plans to compile a provisional budget until the full package can be approved.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party had won more than a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's election.