Tajikistan’s working-age population to grow by over 2 mln by 2040

Unlike many developed countries facing aging populations, Central Asia retains a high demographic advantage. Tajikistan’s working-age population is projected to increase by 2.1 million people by 2040, compared to 2025, providing additional prerequisites for further socio-economic development of Tajikistan.

The demographic dynamics remain one of the competitive advantages of Central Asian countries. The growth of the working-age population creates opportunities for increasing economic activity and raising people’s living standards. Realizing this potential depends on the economy’s ability to generate high-productivity jobs.

The research shows between 2010 and 2024, Tajikistan’s population grew by 38%, with the working-age population also increasing by 38%. This is one of the highest growth rates in the region, underscoring Tajikistan’s strong demographic momentum.

According to the Eurasian Stabilization and Development Fund, efficient use of this resource will play a key role in ensuring long-term sustainable economic growth.

To note, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) identified Tajikistan as one of the region’s fastest-growing economies, driven by strong investment and industrial expansion.