Tajikistan’s labor program delivers results beyond expectations

Of these, 120,391 citizens were recorded as job seekers, while 67,853 were officially granted unemployed status. By December 1, 2025, the number of registered unemployed stood at 58,600 people.

Tajikistan’s State program for Promoting Employment (2023-2027) delivered notable results during the year. A total of 72,695 individuals secured jobs, surpassing the annual target by achieving 102.4% of planned figures. Among them, 8,759 citizens requiring special social protection found employment under designated quotas, meeting 99.5% of the program’s goal.

