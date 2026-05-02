Tajikistan's foreign trade rises 12.8% in Q1

The trade balance remained negative at $1.648 billion.

The Tajikistan government instructed the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and the Tajikistan Export Agency to increase exports of processed, high-value-added goods and reduce dependence on imports.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized the need to strengthen production of competitive domestic goods, diversify exports and expand access to foreign markets.

Earlier, it was reported Uzbekistan and Tajikistan strengthen expert cooperation.