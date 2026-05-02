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    Tajikistan's foreign trade rises 12.8% in Q1

    05:17, 2 May 2026

    Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $2.676 billion in the first quarter of 2026, a 12.8% increase compared with the same period last year, officials said at a government meeting on April 29, Khovar reports. 

    Tajikistan's foreign trade rises 12.8% in Q1
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The trade balance remained negative at $1.648 billion.

    The Tajikistan government instructed the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and the Tajikistan Export Agency to increase exports of processed, high-value-added goods and reduce dependence on imports.

    President Emomali Rahmon emphasized the need to strengthen production of competitive domestic goods, diversify exports and expand access to foreign markets.

    Earlier, it was reported Uzbekistan and Tajikistan strengthen expert cooperation. 

    World News Tajikistan Central Asia Trade Government Exports
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