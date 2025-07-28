Tajikistan's agricultural exports reached $33.9 million

This is 13,200 tonnes more than in the same period last year, Khurshed Zuhurzoda, First Deputy Director of the Export Agency under the Government of Tajikistan, said at a press conference today.

As Khurshed Zuhurzoda noted, dried fruits constitute the lion’s share of agricultural exports amounting to 18 million 200 thousand US dollars. The volume of exports of fruits amounted to 7 million 900 thousand US dollars, and vegetables - 4 million 700 thousand US dollars.

The volume of exports of other agricultural products amounted to 3 million 100 thousand US dollars.

In the reporting period, Tajikistan exported home-produced goods to 50 countries, Khurshed Zuhurzoda added.