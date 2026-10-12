Tajikistan to host Kyrgyz Cinema Days

According to Tajikfilm, three new Kyrgyz films, including Poryadok (Order), We Are Two People, and Asir, will be screened. The films will showcase contemporary Kyrgyz cinema and introduce viewers to the culture, traditions, and everyday life of the Kyrgyz people through the art of film.

Organizers say the event will provide an important platform for presenting the achievements of Kyrgyz filmmaking while strengthening cultural dialogue between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The initiative also underscores the role of cinema in promoting intercultural understanding, preserving spiritual and moral values, and highlighting the rich historical and cultural heritage of Central Asian nations. Joint cultural projects, organizers noted, contribute to expanding humanitarian and people-to-people ties between the two neighboring countries.