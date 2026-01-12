Tajikistan to host Flower Festival in April

The event is part of the official 2026 calendar of holidays, anniversaries, festivals, exhibitions, cultural programs, and folk traditions, approved by the President at the start of 2026.

The festival is being coordinated by the Committee for Local Development, together with the ministries of agriculture, culture, environmental protection, forestry, housing and utilities, television and radio, tourism development, women and family affairs, youth and sports. Regional and city authorities, as well as unions of writers, designers, and artists, are also involved.

Nearly 3,9 million tulips will be planted in Dushanbe under a special resolution by the city’s mayor to ensure the festival is celebrated at the highest level.

The festival aims to revive ancestral traditions that honor beauty and the environment, inspire a love of gardening and flower cultivation among the population, promote the protection of natural heritage, and beautify homes, streets, neighborhoods, villages, towns, and cities across the country, as well as attract tourists and strengthen Tajikistan’s tourism industry.

The Sayri Guli Lola festival will be held across the entire country, with winners receiving commemorative gifts from the Committee for Local Development.

Historians note that tulip motifs appear in some of the oldest archeological sites. As early as the 3rd-5th centuries AD, tulips with three petals were depicted on silver artifacts and seals.

