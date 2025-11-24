Tajikistan to generate 3,000MW of electricity from solar, wind power plants by 2030

The country is working to harness its vast hydropower potential, this commitment was highlighted at the 67th meeting of the CIS Electric Power Council, held last week in Dushanbe under Tajikistan’s chairmanship, according to the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

Construction of several major hydropower stations is already underway, including the Rogun Hydropower Plant, which will have a capacity of 3,780MW.

It was emphasized that renewable energy development is a priority, with concrete projects already launched to ensure that solar and wind facilities reach the 3,000MW target by 3020.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tajikistan had signed the agreements to build 2GW of solar power plants.