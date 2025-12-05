EN
    Tajikistan, Switzerland discuss development of bilateral relations

    21:10, 5 December 2025

    This week, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis met on the sidelines of the 32nd meeting of the Council of the OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    During the meeting the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Switzerland, including in the political, economic, and trade spheres, in the field of education, as well as collaboration within international organizations, including the OSCE, and other matters of mutual interest.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Switzerland had vowed to deepen bilateral partnership.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Switzerland EU
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
