Tajikistan signs $30 million development loan agreement with Saudi Fund for Development
21:14, 4 July 2025
The Minister of Finance of Tajikistan, Faiziddin Qahhorzoda and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al Marshad, on Thursday signed a development loan agreement to finance Kulob Ring Road Project with a total value of $30 million, Khovar reports.
The project is of international importance and will connect the capital of the country and other cities and districts of the republic with the countries of the region.
