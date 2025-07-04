EN
    Tajikistan signs $30 million development loan agreement with Saudi Fund for Development

    21:14, 4 July 2025

    The Minister of Finance of Tajikistan, Faiziddin Qahhorzoda and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al Marshad, on Thursday signed a development loan agreement to finance Kulob Ring Road Project with a total value of $30 million, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan
    The project is of international importance and will connect the capital of the country and other cities and districts of the republic with the countries of the region.

    Earlier, it was reported that the IMF has praised Tajikistan’s economic progress, calls for broader reforms.

