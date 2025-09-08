Tajikistan sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

The aid, loaded onto a caravan of trucks, includes 24 types of essential goods and materials, such as flour, oil, sugar, rice, bedding, clothing and shoes for children, adolescents, and adults, tents, construction materials including rebar, boards, roofing sheets, cement, and other items. The total shipment exceeds 3,000 tons.

The administration noted that this initiative reflects the compassion of the Tajik people toward their Afghan neighbors and underscores the humanitarian and neighborly policy of Tajikistan.

The earthquake, which struck Afghanistan on August 31 and September 1, caused significant human and material losses.