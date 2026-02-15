Tajikistan secures 9 investment agreements worth $681.2mln in 2025

As of January 1, 2026, the total number of active state investment projects in Tajikistan stood at 82 (55 grant-funded, five loan-based projects, and 22 projects, which combines grant funds and loans) amounting 43.2 billion somoni.

Last year, 31 loan and grant agreements on 25 state investment projects worth 619.02 million US dollars were signed with key development partners. The agreements cover areas such as digitalization, transport, water supply, health, energy, entrepreneurship development, heat supply, ecology, agriculture, and innovation.

Previously, it was reported the EDB expects Tajikistan to maintain strong GDP growth in 2026.