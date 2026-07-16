Tajikistan restores and expands over 3,000 hectares of forests

According to Deputy Director of the Forestry Agency Davlatali Sharifzoda, new forests were planted on 1,230.4 hectares. Restoration activities were conducted on 1,874.4 hectares. Furthermore, 193.5 hectares were planted with rosehip, pistachio, walnut, and other tree species.

The agency said that forest expansion and restoration remain among its key priorities, alongside improving forest density, protecting existing woodland areas and supporting natural regeneration.

In the reporting period, forest care and maintenance activities were carried out on more than 10,600 hectares, while measures to support natural forest recovery covered over 7,200 hectares.

The Forestry Agency operates five state nursery farms, one experimental production facility, and 42 smaller nurseries to support the cultivation of planting materials.

In 2026, new nurseries are set to be established on 40 hectares in 34 forestry institutions, further expanding the country’s capacity for forest restoration and sustainable management.

As written earlier, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan marked the state border with the first pillars.