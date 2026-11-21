Real GDP growth stood at 8.3%, according to discussions in parliament on the implementation of the Law on the State Budget of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2026.

According to the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan, the country's economic and financial indicators demonstrate steady progress despite a challenging global political and economic environment. The continued implementation of policies promoted by President Emomali Rahmon has supported stable economic development, including through the attraction of foreign investment for priority projects.

During the first nine months of 2026, state budget revenue collection exceeded the target by 14.9%, reaching 114.9% of the planned level, supported by growth across key sectors of the national economy, ongoing reforms, and effective use of financial resources.

From January to September, authorities maintained management of the country's financial system in line with sectoral strategies and programs, ensuring strong performance against key fiscal targets.

To strengthen long-term financial sustainability, Tajikistan is currently introducing mechanisms for the formation of financial resources aimed at supporting economic development and mitigating potential future economic shocks and emergencies.