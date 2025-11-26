Tajikistan reaffirms EU partnership at Central Asia-EU Economic Forum in Tashkent

The forum was attended by high-level delegations of Central Asian governments and European Union institutions, as well as international financial organizations, private sector, and expert communities.

The forum addressed the issues related to improving the business environment and investment climate, supporting structural reforms, promoting green and digital transformation, expanding trade and economic ties between Central Asian countries and the European Union, as well as developing transport and logistics infrastructure in the region.

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Khokim Kholikzoda stated that Tajikistan highly values ​​the level of cooperation with the European Union and is keen on implementing joint projects that meet the long-term interests of sustainable development of the country and the entire region.

At the same time, participants emphasized the importance of strengthening industrial cooperation, enhancing digital competitiveness, modernizing energy infrastructure, and creating favorable conditions for expanding trade and investment.

Following the forum, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing consistent cooperation, implementing joint investment projects, and promoting the region's economic sustainability.

As part of the Forum, Hokim Kholiqzoda held meetings with the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Mr. Jozef Sikela, and the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, Mr. Marek Mora to discuss the relevant issues of the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union and the European Investment Bank, namely expanding investment cooperation, implementing infrastructure and energy projects, and supporting initiatives in the areas of green economy, transport, and digitalization.