Tajikistan publishes Atlas of Glacial Lakes ahead of high-level glaciers’ preservation conference

Compiled by experts from the Glaciology Research Center at the Agency for Hydrometeorology, which operates under the Committee for Environmental of Tajikistan, the 65-page atlas is published in both Tajik and Russian. It will be officially presented during the opening of the conference.

The High-Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation is scheduled to take place in Tajikistan from May 29 to 31, 2025, as part of the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation.

The conference and the Year itself are part of a global initiative spearheaded by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, and endorsed by more than 150 UN member states. The initiative was formally adopted through a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly during its 77th session in December 2022.

The atlas serves as a scientific and visual resource, offering detailed data and cartographic representation of Tajikistan’s glacial lakes — a critical tool for researchers, policymakers, and international partners working to mitigate the impact of climate change in high mountain regions.

