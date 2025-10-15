Tajikistan moves to bring Starlink internet access with new agreement

The documents were signed with a number of international and regional companies and cover key areas such as the digital economy, internet infrastructure, 5G technologies, digital education, and regional cooperation.

One of the key outcomes was the signing of a licensing agreement with Starlink Tajikistan (SpaceX), enabling the launch of Starlink operations in the country. The project will provide Tajikistan with access to a global satellite internet network and significantly improve nationwide connectivity.

In the area of international communications, Tajiktelecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) entered into a commercial agreement to route internet traffic through Pakistan, enhancing regional data transit capacity.

A memorandum on the establishment of a national 5G consortium was signed between the Communications Service and the country’s mobile operators—Indigo Tajikistan, TT Mobile, Babilon M, Tacom, and Tojiktelecom - to coordinate the rollout of next-generation mobile technologies.

Additionally, agreements on cooperation in satellite communications, strengthening information security, and creating a National Radio Monitoring Center worth 15 million euros were signed with Eutelsat Group, Huawei Technologies Tajikistan, and Germany’s ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG.