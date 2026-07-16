Tajikistan identifies 259 mineral deposits with industrial reserves

This was announced by Head of the Main Department of Geology under the Government of Tajikistan Ilhomjon Oymuhammadzoda at a press conference.

According to him, the identified deposits were registered following geological exploration and confirmation of reserves by the State Commission on Mineral Resources.

Since the launch of the programme, 259 exploration reports have been approved, resulting in the official registration of the deposits.

The implementation level of the programme has reached 96.4 percent. In the first half of 2026, geological studies were carried out under 30 research projects and seven maintenance projects, with the volume of completed work exceeding the same period of 2025 by 13 percent.

The geological development programme is aimed at expanding the country’s mineral resource base, improving the exploration and efficient use of underground resources, and supporting the development of strategic industries, including metallurgy.

As it was reported, Tajikistan plans to reduce electricity exports and increase water reserves ahead of winter as the government seeks to improve domestic power supplies after last year’s seasonal shortages.