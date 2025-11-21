EN
    Tajikistan, Cyprus FMs hold talks in Brussels to deepen ties

    19:27, 21 November 2025

    This week, on the margins of the 11th Cooperation Council meeting between Tajikistan and the European Union, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, met with his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, in Brussels, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The two ministers reportedly held a substantive exchange of views on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing the broader Tajikistan-EU partnership agenda.

    The also explored opportunities to expand political dialogue and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and education.

    As reported previously, Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister met with EU High Representative in Brussels.

    Tajikistan Central Asia EU Europe
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
