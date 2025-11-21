Tajikistan, Cyprus FMs hold talks in Brussels to deepen ties
19:27, 21 November 2025
This week, on the margins of the 11th Cooperation Council meeting between Tajikistan and the European Union, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, met with his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, in Brussels, Khovar reports.
The two ministers reportedly held a substantive exchange of views on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing the broader Tajikistan-EU partnership agenda.
The also explored opportunities to expand political dialogue and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and education.
