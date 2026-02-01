EN
    Tajikistan celebrates ancient Sada Holiday

    09:54, 1 February 2026

    A free tourist route titled “Sayri Sada” was launched yesterday in Dushanbe as part of the celebrations of the ancient Sada Holiday, offering foreign guests a vivid introduction to Tajik traditions and culture, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.

    Photo credit: Khovar
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The tour was organized by the Executive Body of the State Authority of Dushanbe.

    Representatives of the diplomatic corps, foreign tourists, international students, and media attended the festive events.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The tour guides provided information in Tajik, Russian, and English about the holiday’s cultural and historical significance and city tourism potential.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The tour began at the Shah Ismoil Somoni Monument and continued to the Abulqosim Firdavsi Culture and Recreation Park, the main venue of the Sada festivities.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    They visited exhibitions featuring agricultural seeds and machinery, flowers and ornamental plants, traditional handicrafts, national cuisine, dried fruits, and sweets and other symbols of Sada Holiday.

    The initiative supports the development of Tajikistan’s tourism sector, promotes the national tourism brand, and highlights the sustainable use of cultural and natural resources.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    Festivals such as Sada, Navruz, Tirgon, and Mehrgon play a vital role in showcasing Tajik customs, rituals, crafts, and cuisine to international audiences.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    They serve as platforms to present the rich history and culture of Tajikistan, especially the capital, and attract more foreign visitors.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    This initiative positions Dushanbe not only as a cultural hub but also as a gateway for international tourism, blending heritage with modern hospitality.

    Noteworthy, Sada Holiday inscribed on UNESCO Representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

     

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
