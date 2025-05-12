Tajikistan and Germany plan to establish joint ventures

The meeting focused on the expansion of bilateral cooperation, including in such areas as industry, the introduction of modern technologies, and the creation of joint ventures.

The minister presented the guests with investment opportunities in Tajikistan, including conditions in free economic zones and in priority industries.

The German side expressed interest in expanding economic cooperation, including the transfer of advanced technologies and experience in the relevant areas.

It was paid particular attention to holding joint business forums and developing dialogue between entrepreneurs of the two countries.