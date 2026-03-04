Tajikistan, ADB committed to enhancing long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation

The Head of State congratulated Kanda on his election as President of the Bank and described his first visit to Tajikistan as a sign of the institution’s commitment to strengthening long-term cooperation.

During the meeting, the current level of cooperation and the Bank’s contribution to achieving Tajikistan’s socioeconomic development goals were highly praised. It was emphasized that the Asian Development Bank is one of the country’s key partners and has contributed to the implementation of more than 200 projects totaling $2.9 billion.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the adoption of the Bank’s new Partnership Strategy with Tajikistan for 2026–2030. Its key areas, including development of energy, transport, digitalization, climate change adaptation, and strengthening the social and private sectors were noted as fully aligned with Tajikistan’s national goals.

Particular attention was paid to priority investment projects. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Bank for its support of the state budget and for promoting initiatives to develop a green economy.

Prospects for expanding cooperation in education, climate change mitigation, and glacier preservation were also discussed. The need for additional funding and continued structural reforms to develop human capital and ensure environmental security in the region was highlighted.

Confirming their commitment to strengthening long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, the parties expressed confidence that the results of the meeting will contribute to further development of the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank.

