Tajik President Rahmon begins state visit to Kyrgyzstan

At the Bishkek International Airport, the distinguished guest — the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, was warmly and sincerely welcomed by the head of the host country, His Excellency Sadyr Japarov.

In order to welcome the distinguished guest — the Head of State of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, the airport was festively decorated with the state flags of the two countries, photos of both Heads of State, and slogans praising the friendship of the peoples of the two neighboring countries.

As a sign of special respect and sincerity to our Head of State, some scenes of Kyrgyz national culture were also shown at the airport with tents, horses, hunting eagles, and folk dances and songs.

A red carpet was laid out for the welcome, and officers of the guard of honor lined up on both sides of the carpet.

During this visit, a range of issues related to strengthening and expanding relations between the two countries will be discussed.

It is also expected that, based on the results of the high-level negotiations, a large number of new cooperation documents will be signed, including an important historic document — the Treaty between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on the State Border.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are planning to boost trade turnover to $500 million.