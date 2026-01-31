Tajik Air to acquire two Airbus aircraft through financial leasing

The decision was confirmed on January 28 during a press conference on performance of the Civil Aviation Agency and aviation enterprises.

The deal was first discussed in Paris in June 2025 during talks between Tajik Air CEO Parviz Shodmonzoda and Airbus Group Vice President Charbel Yozkatli.

In 2025, Tajik Air resolved a long-standing dispute with Lithuanian company UAB Skyroad Leasing, repaying a debt of USD 36.6 million.

As part of the settlement, the seizure of Tajik Air’s Boeing 737-300 (EY-444), parked at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport since 2019, was lifted.

With the debt cleared and restrictions removed, Tajik Air can now operate international flights without restrictions.