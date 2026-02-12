Sydney author guilty over child abuse sex novel

Lauren Ashley Mastrosa, 34, wrote the 210-page book under the pen name Tori Woods and released it to 21 advance readers in an online pre-release last March. A complaint to Crime Stoppers led police to investigate and later search her home, where they seized 16 printed copies of the novel.

The book centers on an 18-year-old character, Lucy, who engages in a sexual relationship with her father’s 45-year -old best friend, Arthur. In the story, Lucy roleplays as a toddler during sexual encounters.

During a hearing at Blacktown Local Court, Mastrosa’s defense argued that the character is clearly identified as an adult throughout the novel and that the material amounted to fantasy role play between consenting adults.

However, Magistrate Bree Chisholm rejected that argument. After reading the entire book, she found that the repeated use of childlike language, behavior and imagery created the impression of a young child during sexual activity.

The court heard that the novel’s cover features pastel coloring and a title styled in children’s alphabet blocks. Within the text, the protagonist is depicted using childlike speech, wearing children’s clothing and engaging in behavior associated with young children, including tantrums and playing with toys. The magistrate said references to the character being 18 were not enough to counter the broader portrayal.

Mastrosa was granted bail following the verdict and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on April 28. Under Australian law, the offence of producing child abuse material carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Moral dilemma

The case is also likely to reignite debate about the boundaries between fiction and criminal law, a discussion already playing out on online forums such as Reddit. While the court concluded that this novel met the legal definition of child abuse material, the ruling raises broader questions about how far creative expression can go before it becomes criminal.

Literature has long explored disturbing themes, including murder, sexual exploitation and extreme violence. Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, for example, portrays a deeply troubling relationship involving a minor, yet it remains widely studied and regarded as a major literary work.

Some argue that fictional narratives, however controversial, should be protected as artistic expression, while others contend that certain portrayals risk normalizing harm and therefore warrant legal limits.

