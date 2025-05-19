Sweltering temperatures to grip Kazakhstan next three days

Thundershowers, hail, and squalls are expected countrywide over the next three days. The south and southeast are predicted to enjoy weather without precipitation on May 20-21. Heavy rains are reported to batter West Kazakhstan at night on May 21 and Aktobe region on May 22.

Dust storms are set to sweep through the south and southeast.

Fog is expected to blanket the country’s southwest and east.

Air temperature is forecast to drop from 18-28 degrees Celsius to 15-25 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest, while it will rise in the north from 20-26 degrees Celsius to 20-29 degrees Celsius. Mercury will soar as high as 22-33 degrees Celsius in the central part and east of Kazakhstan and 28-38 degrees Celsius in the south.