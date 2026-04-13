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    Sweden issues new guidance on youth sleep

    02:41, 13 April 2026

    Sweden is facing a growing decline in sleep among children and young people, prompting new national guidance that highlights screen use as a key risk factor, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Sweden Herald.

    Sweden issues new guidance on youth sleep
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    The Public Health Agency of Sweden said the country is lagging behind other Nordic nations in addressing sleep habits, as officials warn of a long-term negative trend.

    According to the agency, nearly 6 in 10 young people now go to bed after 11 p.m., compared with around 1 in 6 in the 1980s. In response, the government tasked the agency earlier this year with developing recommendations to improve sleep among younger age groups.

    Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed described the situation as a “sleep crisis,” stressing the need to both raise awareness and provide practical guidance.

    Key recommendations

    The new guidelines set out age-specific sleep targets, including 9 to 11 hours per night for children aged 6 to 12. They also identify several factors that can undermine sleep quality, including caffeine, alcohol, tobacco, nicotine products, and especially screen use before bedtime.

    Health officials emphasize that consistent daily routines are central to improving sleep. This includes regular wake-up times and calming pre-sleep habits to help the body wind down.

    Screen exposure is singled out as a major concern. According to the agency, digital devices stimulate the brain and reduce the natural feeling of tiredness, while emitted light disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm.

    The agency also highlights the importance of daily physical activity. Time spent outdoors and regular movement can help regulate the body’s internal clock and make it easier to fall asleep.

    Recommended sleep duration by age

    0 to 3 months: 14 to 18 hours

    4 to 11 months: 12 to 16 hours

    1 to 2 years: 10 to 16 hours

    3 to 5 years: 10 to 14 hours

    6 to 12 years: 9 to 11 hours

    13 to 17 years: 8 to 10 hours

    18 to 25 years: 7 to 9 hours

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists link vivid dreams to better sleep.

    Children Healthcare Sweden Society Social Media Internet
    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
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