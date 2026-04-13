Sweden issues new guidance on youth sleep

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said the country is lagging behind other Nordic nations in addressing sleep habits, as officials warn of a long-term negative trend.

According to the agency, nearly 6 in 10 young people now go to bed after 11 p.m., compared with around 1 in 6 in the 1980s. In response, the government tasked the agency earlier this year with developing recommendations to improve sleep among younger age groups.

Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed described the situation as a “sleep crisis,” stressing the need to both raise awareness and provide practical guidance.

Key recommendations

The new guidelines set out age-specific sleep targets, including 9 to 11 hours per night for children aged 6 to 12. They also identify several factors that can undermine sleep quality, including caffeine, alcohol, tobacco, nicotine products, and especially screen use before bedtime.

Health officials emphasize that consistent daily routines are central to improving sleep. This includes regular wake-up times and calming pre-sleep habits to help the body wind down.

Screen exposure is singled out as a major concern. According to the agency, digital devices stimulate the brain and reduce the natural feeling of tiredness, while emitted light disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm.

The agency also highlights the importance of daily physical activity. Time spent outdoors and regular movement can help regulate the body’s internal clock and make it easier to fall asleep.

Recommended sleep duration by age

0 to 3 months: 14 to 18 hours

4 to 11 months: 12 to 16 hours

1 to 2 years: 10 to 16 hours

3 to 5 years: 10 to 14 hours

6 to 12 years: 9 to 11 hours

13 to 17 years: 8 to 10 hours

18 to 25 years: 7 to 9 hours

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists link vivid dreams to better sleep.