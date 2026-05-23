The event marked the first gathering of this level hosted by Sweden since joining the Alliance in March 2024.

The meeting was chaired by Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO. Foreign ministers from all 32 member states of the Alliance attended the summit, including Marco Rubio.

The ministers focused on preparations for the full-scale NATO summit in Ankara, scheduled for July 7–8, 2026.

Key topics included increasing defense spending, fulfilling commitments made during the 2025 NATO summit in The Hague, moving toward the goal of allocating 5% of GDP to defense among key allies, expanding weapons production, and strengthening the Alliance’s defense-industrial base.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the Middle East and issues related to energy security.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan’s university graduate employment rate stood at 98%.