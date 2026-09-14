Survey shows high satisfaction with social infrastructure in Kazakhstan

According to the Kazakhstan Institute for Social Development, residents assessed 17 key infrastructure elements and services in their respective regions.

Overall satisfaction levels remain high: in the third quarter of 2026, between 57.8% and 78.2% of respondents expressed approval of various infrastructure components.

The most positive ratings were linked to facilities directly affecting family life and human capital development. Schools topped the list with 78.2% of respondents satisfied with their accessibility. Kindergartens followed at 73.3%, sports complexes at 71.6%, and cultural institutions at 71.1%.

Other amenities also received favorable evaluations: 67.8% were satisfied with places for leisure and walking, 67.3% with greenery, 63.8% with cleanliness of streets and yards, 66.2% with opportunities for child development, 64.4% with water quality, and 64.6% with access to government information.

A notable improvement was recorded in road quality. Satisfaction rose from 50% in the first quarter to 57.8% in the third quarter, marking one of the most significant gains among infrastructure elements.

The findings prove that socially significant infrastructure continues to be a strong point of the regional environment, with education, child development, cultural and sports facilities receiving the highest marks. At the same time, the study points to areas for further development, particularly digital and transport infrastructure.