Household production of consumer goods hits 234.6bn tenge in Kazakhstan

The quarterly study covered all regions of the country, including Almaty, Shymkent and Astana cities, with a sample of 11,700 households. The data were then extrapolated to represent the entire population.

Households produced consumer goods worth 234.6 billion tenge, with pastries and confectionery products leading at 47.2 billion tenge, followed by bread (34.1 billion tenge), processed vegetables (33.5 billion tenge), dairy products (31.5 billion tenge), and butter (29.0 billion tenge).

The structure of production varied by location: rural households focused on bread and dairy, while urban households produced mostly confectionery and pastries. Production costs totaled 109.8 billion tenge, and sales reached 10.1 billion tenge, indicating that most goods were made for personal consumption.

The service sector remains a key component of household income, with total output reaching 1.65 trillion tenge in 2025. Urban households contributed over 1.2 trillion tenge, mainly through trade (31.7%), transportation (21.9%), and construction and repair services (13.3%). Personal services and housing rentals also made up a notable share.

In livestock farming, households produced nearly one billion liters of milk, 294 million eggs, and 45,900 tons of beef. Maintenance costs amounted to 133.7 billion tenge, with feed accounting for 86.2%. Revenue from product sales totaled 126.7 billion tenge, nearly half from milk sales.

As for crop production, households harvested over 202,600 tons of potatoes and 79,300 tons of vegetables, much of which was consumed domestically. Land cultivation costs reached 15.5 billion tenge, mainly for seeds and planting materials (31.7%) and land cultivation (15.7%). Revenue from crop sales totaled 8.6 billion tenge, led by hay and potatoes.