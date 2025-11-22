‘Superman’ comics found in attic fetches record price at auction

Three brothers found the 1939 issue while clearing their late mother’s home. Stored in a cardboard box under old newspapers, the comic was so well preserved that experts called it the “highest ever graded copy.” It originally sold for 10 cents.

The family also uncovered early editions of “Action Comics,” but the “Superman #1” issue, the first dedicated comic featuring Clark Kent’s alter ego, proved the most valuable. Their mother and uncle had purchased the comics between the Great Depression and World War II and later passed them down.

The youngest brother said the discovery was deeply personal. “This was never just about a collectible. This is a testament to memory, family and the unexpected ways the past finds its way back to us,” he said. The comics, he added, had once been a “treasured refuge” during a difficult childhood.

Following the sale, Heritage Auctions vice president Lon Allen said he was “thrilled,” noting that the comic combined exceptional condition with a “movie-worthy story.”

The previous record for a comic was 6 million dollars for “Action Comics No. 1,” also sold by Heritage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a rare Lionel Messi rookie card had become the most valuable soccer card ever sold, reaching 1.5 million dollars in a private deal arranged through Fanatics Collect’s new private sales network.