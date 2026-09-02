Summer-like heat set to return to Kazakhstan following cool September start

During the period, most of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an area of high atmospheric pressure, resulting in predominantly dry weather with few clouds.

As the influence of the cold air mass gradually weakens, temperatures are expected to increase across much of the country. However, overnight temperatures will remain low across the northern, central and eastern regions.

Short-term rain, accompanied in some areas by thunderstorms and strong winds, is expected in the northeastern, southern and southeastern parts of Kazakhstan due to the influence of atmospheric fronts.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach +28°C to +33°C in the west, northwest and south, +23°C to +30°C in the north, east and central regions, +20°C to +27°C in the southeast, and +10°C to +15°C in the mountainous and foothill areas.