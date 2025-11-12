Suez Canal's revenues hit $4 bn in 2024

He described the performance as a “real beginning of gradual recovery” in international maritime transit through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, following a period of slowdown driven by security tensions in the region.

Speaking in televised remarks, Rabie noted that the past few months have seen a noticeable rebound in traffic, with the number of vessels transiting the Canal rising 16% in October on an annual basis, while dollar-denominated revenues grew by 17% year-on-year.

He added that a record 26,434 vessels transited the canal in 2023 compared to 13,213 in 2024.

