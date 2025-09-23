Stylish Kazakh grandmothers set to conquer global runway

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

20 women aged 60 to 74 were selected through a nationwide casting to represent Kazakhstan at Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. They will represent the Ak Marzhan collection.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

The project is authored by a well-known designer, a member of the Eurasian Union of Designers, and academician of the National Design Academy Raushan Anuarbekova. She is known for contemporary collections inspired by Kazakh traditions. Her works have previously been showcased on the runways of Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Aspara Fashion Week.

Recall that the fashion show and documentary about a group of seniors from Almaty showcased in Dubai.