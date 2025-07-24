Study links 7,000 daily steps to improved health outcomes

The study analyzed data from 57 studies across 35 cohorts, including over 160,000 adults worldwide. It found that walking 7,000 steps daily was associated with a 47% reduction in overall mortality risk compared to just 2,000 steps.

The same step count was linked to a 25% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, 6% lower risk of cancer, 38% lower risk of dementia, and 22% lower risk of depression. Additionally, it reduced the risk of falls by 28%, type 2 diabetes by 14%, cardiovascular mortality by 47%, and cancer mortality by 37%.

Unlike earlier assumptions, the researchers observed that health benefits begin to appear from as low as 4,000 steps per day, with noticeable improvements by the 5,000–7,000 step range. While more steps continue to offer additional benefits, particularly for heart health, the advantage tends to level off beyond 7,000.

“Although 10,000 steps per day can still be a viable target for those who are more active, 7,000 steps per day is associated with clinically meaningful improvements in health outcomes and might be a more realistic and achievable target for some,” the study highlights.

The review also showed that step count benefits were consistent across different age groups and geographical regions.

