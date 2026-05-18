Study finds cats’ eating habits influenced by smell

Researchers discovered that when cats were repeatedly served the same food, the amount they ate gradually decreased. However, their appetite returned once a different scent was introduced - even when the actual food remained unchanged.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Physiology and Behavior, shed light on how smell affects feline eating behavior and could help improve care for older or ill cats that struggle with appetite loss. The research may also contribute to the development of more appealing pet foods.

Cats are known for eating small portions throughout the day and often leaving food unfinished. While this behavior has commonly been linked to instinct or mood, researchers say the biological explanation was not fully understood.

“Our research provides an answer to a question many cat owners have,” said Masao Miyazaki, who led the study.

The experiment involved 12 cats that were fed six times at regular intervals with short breaks in between. When the same meal was served repeatedly, food consumption steadily dropped. But when researchers introduced a different food during the final feeding, the cats ate more again.

A similar effect occurred when scientists changed only the smell of the food without altering the food itself. The team also found that prolonged exposure to the same scent between meals further reduced appetite, while introducing a new scent helped maintain interest in eating.

Researchers came to a conclusion that cats’ feeding behavior is shaped not only by fullness, but also by “olfactory habituation” - a process in which repeated smells become less stimulating over time. A new scent, meanwhile, can restore curiosity and appetite.

According to Miyazaki, simply rotating foods with different smells may help encourage cats to eat more consistently and strengthen the bond between pets and their owners.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a study shows that cats meow louder for men than for women.