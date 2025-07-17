Strong wind and hail forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 17

Strong wind is forecast across the country.

Daytime temperatures are expected to surge to +35+39°C in Akmola, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions, and in the south of Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

Scorching heat up to +40+43°C will grip Kyzylorda region, as well as western and desert areas of Turkistan region in the daytime. In Mangistau region, daytime temperatures will soar as high as +38+40°C.

Extreme heat to +40°C is also forecast in the daytime in Aktobe region’s south. In western, northern and central areas of Almaty region, in the east of Zhetysu region, the mercury will increase to +42°C.

Met service warns residents of high fire threat in the following regions: West Kazakhstan region, west and center of Atyrau region, northwest and center of Abai region, southeast of Kostanay region, north, west and east of Aktobe region, north and east of Karaganda region, north of Ulytau region, west, north and south of Akmola region, south of Pavlodar region and East Kazakhstan region.

Fire threat remains extremely high in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty regions, in the southeast of Zhetysu region, in the west, south and east of Zhambyl region, in the north, east and south of Atyrau region, in the west and south of Karaganda region, in the center and south of Aktobe region, in the southwest of Kostanay region, in the south of Ulytau region and in the south of Abai region.