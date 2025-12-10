Storm warnings issued in 15 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazhydromet has issued storm warnings for 15 regions of Kazakhstan, forecasting blizzards, snow, icy conditions, fog, and strong winds, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Heavy snow at night, blizzards, ice, fog in the morning and winds up to 23 m/s are forecast for Abai region.
Atyrau region is expected to brace for rain and snow with blizzards in the west, winds 15–20 m/s.
Heavy snow in mountain areas, fog and ice across the region are reported to batter Almaty region, while strong eastern winds, gusts up to 20 m/s are in store for Aktobe region.
East Kazakhstan is to face heavy snow, blizzards, ice, fog, winds up to 23 m/s.
Light snow, drifting blizzards, winds up to 20 m/s are to grip Akmola region today.
Snow, heavy in mountains, blizzards, fog, ice, winds 15–20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl region, while Zhetysu region is to brace for heavy snow in mountains, blizzards, ice, fog and wind gusts up to 28–30 m/s near Alakol lakes.
Karaganda, Pavlodar regions are also predicted to observe snow, blizzards, ice, fog, winds 15–20 m/s.