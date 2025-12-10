EN
    Storm warnings issued in 15 regions of Kazakhstan

    07:11, 10 December 2025

    Kazhydromet has issued storm warnings for 15 regions of Kazakhstan, forecasting blizzards, snow, icy conditions, fog, and strong winds, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Blizzard and Ice: Storm Warnings Issued in 15 Regions of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Heavy snow at night, blizzards, ice, fog in the morning and winds up to 23 m/s are forecast for Abai region.  

    Atyrau region is expected to brace for rain and snow with blizzards in the west, winds 15–20 m/s.

    Heavy snow in mountain areas, fog and ice across the region are reported to batter Almaty region, while strong eastern winds, gusts up to 20 m/s are in store for Aktobe region.

    East Kazakhstan is to face heavy snow, blizzards, ice, fog, winds up to 23 m/s.

    Light snow, drifting blizzards, winds up to 20 m/s are to grip Akmola region today.

    Snow, heavy in mountains, blizzards, fog, ice, winds 15–20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl region, while Zhetysu region is to brace for heavy snow in mountains, blizzards, ice, fog and wind gusts up to 28–30 m/s near Alakol lakes.

    Karaganda, Pavlodar regions are also predicted to observe snow, blizzards, ice, fog, winds 15–20 m/s.

     

