    Storm warning issued across Kazakhstan for December 29

    07:35, 29 December 2025

    A storm warning has been declared in 17 regions of Kazakhstan for December 29, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kyzylorda region is reported to brace for icy roads at night and in the morning, fog in the north and center, and wind gusts up to 15–20 m/s.

    Snow, drifting snow, fog, ice, and winds up to 20 m/s are in store for West Kazakhstan today.

    Almaty region is set to observe fog and icy roads in northern, southern, and mountain areas, winds up to 20 m/s, while Akmola region is to brace for snow, blizzards, fog, ice, winds up to 20 m/s.

    Snow, blizzards, fog, ice, winds up to 20 m/s are to batter Ulytau region.

