Storm warning issued across Kazakhstan for December 29
07:35, 29 December 2025
A storm warning has been declared in 17 regions of Kazakhstan for December 29, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Kyzylorda region is reported to brace for icy roads at night and in the morning, fog in the north and center, and wind gusts up to 15–20 m/s.
Snow, drifting snow, fog, ice, and winds up to 20 m/s are in store for West Kazakhstan today.
Almaty region is set to observe fog and icy roads in northern, southern, and mountain areas, winds up to 20 m/s, while Akmola region is to brace for snow, blizzards, fog, ice, winds up to 20 m/s.
Snow, blizzards, fog, ice, winds up to 20 m/s are to batter Ulytau region.