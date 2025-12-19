Storm alert issued throughout Kazakhstan Dec 19

According to Kazhydromet, Astana is to brace for snow, ground blizzards, high winds and slippery roads.

Ie-slick and fog are expected to grip Turkistan region.

Fog is reported to blanket Kostanay region today.

Snow and ground blizzards are to batter Ulytay and Karaganda regions.

Atyrau, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions are forecast to observe slippery road conditions and fog.

It is expected to snow in Abai, East Kazakhstan region.

Rain and snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick are in store for West Kazakhstan.

North Kazakhstan is predicted to brace for snow, snowstorms, and high winds.

Earlier, Mets said the weather in Kazakhstan will be determined by the Northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts related to it.