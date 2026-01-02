EN
    Storm alert issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan

    07:11, 2 January 2026

    A storm alert was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan on January 2, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Rain and snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick are set to batter Mangistau, Aktobe , Atyrau regions today.

    Fog and ice-slick are in store for West Kazakhstan and the Kazakh capital.

    Zhambyl region’s mountainous areas ate to brace for snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick.

    Fog is reported to blanket East Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Pavlodar regions.

    Kostanay, Akmola regions are predicted to face snow, ground blizzards and slippery roads.

