Storm alert issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan

Rain and snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick are set to batter Mangistau, Aktobe , Atyrau regions today.

Fog and ice-slick are in store for West Kazakhstan and the Kazakh capital.

Zhambyl region’s mountainous areas ate to brace for snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick.

Fog is reported to blanket East Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Pavlodar regions.

Kostanay, Akmola regions are predicted to face snow, ground blizzards and slippery roads.