Storm alert issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan

Dust storms are expected to roll through Kyzylorda region today.

High wind is set to batter Aktobe, Mangistau regions.

The high fire threat remains in effect in Almaty region locally.

Thunderstorms are expected today in Atyrau region. The high fire threat remains in effect locally.

Fog is forecast to blanket Zhambyl region with ground frosts expected at night.

West Kazakhstan is to brace for heavy downpours.

The high fire threat remains in effect in the southwest of Kostanay region.

Fog is expected at night and in the morning in North Kazakhstan, Abai, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

Extreme fire danger remains in place in Ulytau, Turkistan, Abai, and Akmola regions locally.