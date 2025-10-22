Storm alert issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

The high fire threat remains in effect in Mangistau region.

Fog is forecast to blanket Atyrau, Zhambyl, Abai, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

West Kazakhstan is set to brace for heavy rains, fog, high wind and high fire risk.

High winds are reported to batter the Karaganda region.

The extremely high fire hazard remains in effect in Ulytau region today.