EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Storm alert issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    07:13, 22 October 2025

    Storm alert was issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, October 22, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Storm alert issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The high fire threat remains in effect in Mangistau region.

    Fog is forecast to blanket Atyrau, Zhambyl, Abai, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    West Kazakhstan is set to brace for heavy rains, fog, high wind and high fire risk.

    High winds are reported to batter the Karaganda region.

    The extremely high fire hazard remains in effect in Ulytau region today.

    Weather in Kazakhstan rains Fog Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All