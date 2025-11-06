EN
    Storm alert issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan

    07:35, 6 November 2025

    A storm alert was issued for most of Kazakhstan on November 6, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Alexey Polyakov / Kazinform

    Snow and ground blizzards, slippery roads and high wind are in store for the Kazakh capital as well as Akmola, Abai, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog is reported to grip Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Turkistan regions in the morning and at night.

    It is expected to snow in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions today with ground blizzards, and high wind predicted locally.

    Kostanay region is set to brace for snow and rain, ground blizzards and ice-slick. Fog is expected in the morning and at night.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported the weather forecast for Nov 5.

    snow rains Wind Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
