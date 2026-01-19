Storm alert in place throughout 12 regions of Kazakhstan

Ice-slick, fog, snow, ground blizzards and severe frosts are in store for the regions, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Fog, high wind and frosts with mercury plunging as low as 40 degrees Celsius are expected to grip Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

Akmola region is set to brace for snow, ground blizzards, snow and snowstorms today.

Ice-slick and fog are reported to batter Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu regions.

Snow and snowstorms are to grip Kostanay, Pavlodar region.

Mangistau region is to observe fog, high wind and freezing temperatures dropping to 22 degrees Celsius.