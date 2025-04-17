Storm alert in effect across 17 regions of Kazakhstan

Frosts are expected to form on the ground in Zhetysu at nighttime.

High wind is reported to roll through Abai region.

Heavy rain and snow, high wind gusting sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, and ground frosts are expected today in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust storms.

High wind and ground frosts are set to grip East Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms, fog, high wind and ground frosts are predicted today for Karaganda region.

Fog is predicted to blanket Ulytau region.

Strong wind is forecast to sweep through Pavlodar region.

Thunderstorms, fog and high wind are reported to batter Mangistau region.

Turkistan region is to brace for thunderstorms, dust storms and high wind with gusts up to 23 m/s.

Ground frosts are expected in Aktobe region.