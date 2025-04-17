EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Storm alert in effect across 17 regions of Kazakhstan

    07:11, 17 April 2025

    Storm alert was issued for 17 regions of Kazakhstan on April 17, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Ground frosts
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Frosts are expected to form on the ground in Zhetysu at nighttime.

    High wind is reported to roll through Abai region.

    Heavy rain and snow, high wind gusting sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, and ground frosts are expected today in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

    Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust storms.

    High wind and ground frosts are set to grip East Kazakhstan.

    Thunderstorms, fog, high wind and ground frosts are predicted today for Karaganda region.

    Fog is predicted to blanket Ulytau region.

    Strong wind is forecast to sweep through Pavlodar region.

    Thunderstorms, fog and high wind are reported to batter Mangistau region.

    Turkistan region is to brace for thunderstorms, dust storms and high wind with gusts up to 23 m/s.

    Ground frosts are expected in Aktobe region.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet wind rains snow
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All