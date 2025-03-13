State reception in honor of President of Uzbekistan held at Élysée Palace

The reception was attended by official delegations from both countries, members of the Cabinet of Ministers led by Prime Minister François Bayrou, renowned figures in culture, arts, and science, and representatives from the business community and civil society.

Photo credit: UzA

Addressing Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte Macron, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the historic significance of the day’s negotiations, which resulted in Uzbekistan and France elevating their relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Photo credit: UzA

In his speech, the French Leader welcomed the outcomes of the day’s negotiations and the agreements signed.

Photo credit: UzA

“Over the past few years, we have established long-term cooperation in key areas such as energy, water resource management, public utilities, transport, and sustainable tourism. As proof of this, I can highlight the fact that, with the support of the French Government and the French Development Agency, companies from our country are investing in Uzbekistan, creating added value and jobs in the regions, and helping young people gain professions and find their place in life”.

During the event, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and France for the benefit of their nations.

Recall that the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has arrived in Paris on a state visit at the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.