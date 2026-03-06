State-level recognition: Natalia Akentyeva awarded with Order of Honor

The Decree on awarding citizens who have made a significant contribution to the development of the country's economy, culture and public life was signed by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Phоtо credit: Bank RBK

During years of management by Natalya Akentyeva, Bank RBK underwent an important stage of transformation and institutional strengthening. The Bank has consistently completed its participation in the financial recovery program fulfilling its obligations to the state ahead of schedule and confirming the sustainability of its business model. This step was a signal to the market about the restoration of the institution's full financial independence and strategic maturity.

"For me, this prestigious award is, first and foremost, a testament to the professionalism and hard work of the entire Bank RBK team. Together, we are building a modern, technologically advanced, and sustainable bank focused on our customers’ needs. I thank my colleagues for their dedication and our customers for their trust," noted Natalia Akentyeva.

State recognition became a symbolic result of extensive systematic work to improve the bank's efficiency and consolidate its status as one of the reliable partners of the state, the population, and business.

License No.1.2.100/245/41, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on April 5, 2021.