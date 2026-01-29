State Counselor: New Constitution centers on people, knowledge, innovation

According to him, the central focus of the updated Basic Law is education and science, culture and innovation.

In the new text, Article 1 of the Section "Foundations of the Constitutional Order" establishes that the Republic of Kazakhstan recognizes the development of human capital, education, science, and innovation as a strategic mandate of the state.

As Erlan Karin highlighted, this is indicative of a fundamental shift in state policy.

"This means that the country's future is tied not to natural resources, but to the development of knowledge, science, human capital, and citizens' achievements. That way, the new Constitution provides a clear answer to the question: what is the purpose of the state and whom it serves," the State Counselor underscored.

